China Everbright Water Releases Follow-Up Credit Rating Report for Medium Term Notes

China Everbright Water ( (SG:U9E) ) has issued an update.
China Everbright Water Limited has announced the release of a follow-up credit rating report for its Medium Term Notes and Perpetual Medium Term Notes. The company has issued several tranches of Medium Term Notes in 2022 and 2023, raising significant capital from institutional investors in the national inter-bank bond market of mainland China. This move is likely to impact the company’s financial stability and market positioning positively, offering insights into its strategic financial maneuvers.
China Everbright Water Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on providing water management services. It operates primarily in the national inter-bank bond market of mainland China, targeting institutional investors.
Average Trading Volume: 230,886
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: S$643.7M
