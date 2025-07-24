China Everbright Water Appoints New CEO and Forms Sustainability Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Everbright Water ( (SG:U9E) ) has provided an announcement.

China Everbright Water Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Xiong Jianping as the new CEO and executive director, succeeding Mr. Tao Junjie. Additionally, the company has established a sustainability committee to oversee ESG matters, with Mr. Xiong also serving as the committee’s chairman. These changes, effective from July 24, 2025, are expected to strengthen the company’s focus on sustainability and enhance its industry positioning.

More about China Everbright Water

China Everbright Water Limited is an environmental protection company specializing in water environment management, with a market focus on sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters.

