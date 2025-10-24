China Everbright Bank Announces Closure of Register for Upcoming EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Everbright Bank Co ( (HK:6818) ) has provided an announcement.

China Everbright Bank Company Limited has announced the closure of its register of members for H shares from November 11 to November 14, 2025, to determine eligibility for attending its third extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 14, 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will involve discussions on resolutions that could impact the company’s future operations and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6818) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.50 price target.

More about China Everbright Bank Co

China Everbright Bank Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It primarily focuses on banking services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 6818.

Average Trading Volume: 15,507,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$220.6B



