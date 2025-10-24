China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Appoints New Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0379) ) has issued an update.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. has appointed Ms. Lam Hoi Yan Karen as an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Nomination Committee, effective October 24, 2025. Ms. Lam brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, having held significant roles in investment banks and currently serving as a director at Vision Finance International Company Limited. Her appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

More about China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. operates in the financial leasing industry, providing leasing services and financial solutions. The company focuses on offering tailored leasing options to various sectors, enhancing their market presence and operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 878,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$118.1M

For a thorough assessment of 0379 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue