China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Announces EGM for Property Disposal Approval

An update from China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0379) ) is now available.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for October 22, 2025, to discuss and potentially approve several agreements involving the disposal of properties in Shanghai. The agreements, involving Livingzone (Shanghai) Bio-Chem Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the company, and Shanghai Solarbio Bioscience & Technology Co., Ltd., focus on the sale of multiple rooms with a total area of approximately 4,888.87 square meters. This move could impact the company’s asset portfolio and influence its strategic positioning in the market.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 751,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$119.8M

