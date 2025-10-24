China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0379) ) has issued an update.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles of its members. The company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has a board consisting of executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Wong Lik Ping serving as the Chairman. The announcement also details the membership of three board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, highlighting the leadership roles within each.

Average Trading Volume: 878,872

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$118.1M

