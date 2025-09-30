China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. Reports Annual Results with Declining Revenue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. ( (HK:1130) ) has shared an announcement.

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. reported its annual results for the year ended June 30, 2025, showing a decline in revenue from HK$82,817,000 in 2024 to HK$60,749,000 in 2025. The company faced a significant loss of HK$42,940,000 for the year, although it managed to reduce its comprehensive loss compared to the previous year. The financial results reflect challenges in managing costs and investment property valuations, impacting its overall financial health and market positioning.

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on environmental resources. It operates in industries related to environmental management and sustainability, providing services and products aimed at enhancing ecological conservation and resource efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 636,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$249.3M

