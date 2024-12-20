China Energy Holdings Appoints New Independent Director

China Energy Development Holdings Limited (HK:0228) has released an update.

China Energy Development Holdings Limited announced a significant board change with the resignation of Mr. Cheng Chun Ying as an independent non-executive director, and the appointment of Ms. Chin Ying Ying to the role. Ms. Chin brings over 15 years of experience in accounting and corporate governance, enhancing the company’s strategic financial oversight. This leadership shift could signal new directions for the company’s board committees and overall corporate strategy.

