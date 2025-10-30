China Energy Engineering Releases 2025 Q3 Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3996) ) just unveiled an update.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, prepared in accordance with Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The report, consistent with an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and provides stakeholders with updated financial information.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3996) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:3996 Stock Forecast page.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating primarily in the energy engineering sector. The company is involved in providing comprehensive solutions and services in the fields of energy, power, and infrastructure, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 85,394,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$72.51B

