China Energy Engineering Corp Updates on Director’s Previous Role

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3996) ) has issued an update.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited announced a change in information regarding Dr. Ngai Wai Fung, an independent non-executive director of the company. This disclosure is due to a winding-up order issued against SPI Energy, a company where Dr. Ngai was previously an independent director. The proceedings against SPI Energy are not connected to China Energy Engineering Corp, and there are no implications for the company’s operations or stakeholders.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on providing comprehensive energy engineering services. The company operates through various subsidiaries, engaging in the construction, design, and consultancy of energy projects, with a market focus on both domestic and international energy sectors.

