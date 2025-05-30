China Energy Engineering Corp. Nominates New Independent Director

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3996) ) has provided an update.

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited has announced the nomination of Mr. Pei Zhenjiang as a candidate for the position of independent non-executive director. Mr. Pei, a seasoned engineer with extensive experience in management and engineering, is expected to enhance the board’s independence and diversity, contributing to the company’s decision-making and oversight. His appointment aligns with the company’s diversity and nomination policies, and he meets the independence requirements as per the Listing Rules. This move is anticipated to strengthen the company’s governance and benefit shareholders.

More about China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. Class H

China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the energy engineering sector. The company is involved in providing engineering services, with a market focus on energy infrastructure development.

Average Trading Volume: 16,371,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$62.44B

