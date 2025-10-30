China Energy Development Announces Capital Reorganisation and Bond Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Energy Development Holdings Limited ( (HK:0228) ).

China Energy Development Holdings Limited has announced the effective date for its Capital Reorganisation, which will be on November 3, 2025. This reorganisation includes adjustments to the conversion price and number of shares related to its Convertible Bonds, significantly altering the financial structure of these instruments. Shareholders are also offered a free exchange of share certificates for a limited period, which is expected to streamline the company’s shareholding structure and potentially impact its market positioning.

China Energy Development Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily focusing on energy development and related financial activities. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 228.

