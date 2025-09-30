China Energine Faces Delays in Financial Reporting Amid Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Energine International Holdings ( (HK:1185) ) has shared an update.

China Energine International Holdings Limited has announced a delay in publishing its 2023 Annual Results due to incomplete auditing processes, which has also affected the release of subsequent financial results. Despite the suspension of trading in its shares since April 2024, the company continues its business operations and is actively pursuing new commercial opportunities and partnerships. The company has not received approval for an extension of its debt grace period and is working to resolve these issues to resume trading.

More about China Energine International Holdings

China Energine International Holdings Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the development and commercialization of wind energy projects. The company is engaged in seeking commercial opportunities and partnerships to advance its financial objectives.

Current Market Cap: HK$174.8M

