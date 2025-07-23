China Electronics Huada Technology Sets Remuneration and Nomination Committee Guidelines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited ( (HK:0085) ) is now available.

China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited has outlined the composition and duties of its Remuneration and Nomination Committee. The committee will consist of at least three directors, with a majority being independent non-executive directors, and is tasked with advising on remuneration policies and the structure for directors and senior management. This move is aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in compensation, aligning with corporate goals, and maintaining a balanced board composition.

More about China Electronics Huada Technology Company Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,832,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.84B

For an in-depth examination of 0085 stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

