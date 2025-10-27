China Ecotourism Group Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Ecotourism Group Limited ( (HK:1371) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Ecotourism Group Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization of board powers concerning share purchases and issuance. These resolutions are expected to impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing its market positioning and shareholder interests.

More about China Ecotourism Group Limited

China Ecotourism Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, focusing on the ecotourism industry.

YTD Price Performance: 80.72%

Average Trading Volume: 499,493

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$46.33M

