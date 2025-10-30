China Eastern Airlines Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:0670) ) is now available.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has released its unaudited financial report for the third quarter of 2025, showing a notable increase in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue rose by 3.14% to RMB 39,592 million, while total profit surged by 34.09% to RMB 3,878 million. This financial performance highlights the company’s strong recovery and growth trajectory, reflecting positively on its market positioning and offering promising implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0670) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.50 price target.

More about China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a major player in the aviation industry, providing air transportation services. The company is focused on expanding its market presence in both domestic and international routes.

Average Trading Volume: 14,778,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$110.7B



