China Eastern Airlines Appoints New President

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:0670) ) is now available.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Gao Fei as the new President of the company. Mr. Gao, who has extensive experience in the civil aviation industry, is expected to bring his expertise to the role, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0670) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H stock, see the HK:0670 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a major airline company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in providing air transportation services. The company is part of the civil aviation industry and focuses on both domestic and international air travel.

Average Trading Volume: 14,778,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$110.7B

See more data about 0670 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue