China e-Wallet Payment Group Updates on Trading Resumption Efforts

An announcement from China e-Wallet Payment Group ( (HK:0802) ) is now available.

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited has provided an update on its efforts to resume trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is addressing issues that led to a disclaimer of opinion from its auditors, including deconsolidating certain subsidiaries and disposing of them. The company continues its business operations as usual and is taking steps to ensure that its financial statements are accurate and compliant with regulations, aiming to restore investor confidence and meet the Stock Exchange’s resumption guidance.

China e-Wallet Payment Group

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on internet and mobile applications, interactive virtual reality technologies, and the design and distribution of electronic products. The company also provides project-based system solution services, targeting markets related to computer, mobile, and beauty-related electronic products.

Current Market Cap: HK$27.16M

