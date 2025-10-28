China e-Wallet Payment Group Appoints New Executive Director and Chairman

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China e-Wallet Payment Group ( (HK:0802) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. So Han Meng Julian as the new Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, effective October 28, 2025. Mr. So brings extensive experience in the financial sector, having worked in various international law firms and holding leadership roles in financial institutions and consulting firms. His appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic direction and enhance its market positioning.

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with a focus on financial services, particularly in the areas of banking, structured finance, securitisation, and derivatives. The company operates within the financial industry and aims to leverage decentralisation technologies.

Current Market Cap: HK$27.16M

