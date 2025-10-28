China e-Wallet Payment Group Announces Board and Committee Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China e-Wallet Payment Group ( (HK:0802) ).

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, effective from 28 October 2025. This organizational update is likely to impact the company’s governance structure and could influence its strategic direction and stakeholder relations.

More about China e-Wallet Payment Group

China e-Wallet Payment Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on electronic payment solutions.

Current Market Cap: HK$27.16M

