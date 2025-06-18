China Dredging Environment Protection Secures Unanimous Approval at AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Dredging Environment Protection Holdings Limited ( (HK:0871) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Dredging Environment Protection Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2025, were passed with unanimous approval. This includes the re-election of executive directors, approval of financial statements, and granting mandates for share issuance and repurchase. The successful passing of these resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued operational stability and strategic flexibility.

More about China Dredging Environment Protection Holdings Limited

China Dredging Environment Protection Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on dredging and environmental protection services. It operates within the environmental protection industry, providing solutions and services aimed at preserving and enhancing water environments.

Average Trading Volume: 3,664,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$133.8M

