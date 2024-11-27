China Dongxiang Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

China Dongxiang (Group) Co (HK:3818) has released an update.

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.007 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at a rate of HKD 0.0076 per share, with a payment date set for December 24, 2024. This announcement may interest investors looking at dividend opportunities in the Hong Kong market.

