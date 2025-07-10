China Dongxiang Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Dongxiang (Group) Co ( (HK:3818) ).

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, where key resolutions will be considered, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of dividends, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. The meeting will also address a general mandate for directors to issue additional shares, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. operates in the sportswear industry, focusing on the design, development, and distribution of sportswear and related accessories. The company is known for its market presence in China and other Asian regions.

Average Trading Volume: 8,282,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.38B

