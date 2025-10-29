China Development Bank Financial Leasing to Hold EGM for Capital Injection Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:1606) ).

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced the convening of its second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of 2025, scheduled for November 17, 2025. The primary agenda for the meeting is to consider and approve a capital injection into its wholly-owned subsidiary, CDB Aviation Lease Finance Designated Activity Company. This move could potentially strengthen the company’s financial position and enhance its competitive edge in the aviation leasing market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1606) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the financial leasing industry, focusing on providing leasing services primarily for aviation, infrastructure, and shipping sectors. The company is a joint stock limited entity incorporated in the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 9,809,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$21.37B



