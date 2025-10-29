China Development Bank Financial Leasing Boosts CDB Aviation with $0.86 Billion Capital Injection

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:1606) ) has provided an announcement.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced a capital injection of US$0.86 billion into its wholly-owned subsidiary, CDB Aviation. This move is aimed at meeting regulatory requirements and strengthening the subsidiary’s capital base, which will enhance its market competitiveness and support sustainable growth. The capital injection aligns with the company’s strategic development plans and is expected to bring long-term strategic benefits to the group.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1606) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H stock, see the HK:1606 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the financial leasing industry, focusing on providing leasing services primarily through its subsidiary, CDB Aviation. The company is based in the People’s Republic of China and is involved in the aviation sector, offering leasing solutions to enhance market competitiveness and support sustainable development.

Average Trading Volume: 9,809,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$21.37B

For an in-depth examination of 1606 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue