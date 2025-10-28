China Development Bank Financial Leasing Announces EGM and Register Closure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:1606) ) has shared an update.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its register of members in preparation for its second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of 2025, scheduled for 17 November 2025. This move is significant for shareholders as it determines their eligibility to attend and vote at the meeting, impacting their involvement in the company’s future decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1606) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H stock, see the HK:1606 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. operates in the financial leasing industry, providing leasing services primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company is not authorized to conduct banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong and is not under the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Average Trading Volume: 10,461,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$21.37B

Learn more about 1606 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue