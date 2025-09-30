China Datang Updates Interim Dividend Details for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ).

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited has announced an update regarding its interim cash dividend for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The dividend is set at RMB 0.03 per share, to be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.094, with a payment date of November 14, 2025. The announcement includes details on withholding tax rates applicable to non-resident shareholders, reflecting the company’s compliance with international tax treaties and its commitment to transparent shareholder communication.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on the generation and distribution of renewable power. The company is involved in the development and management of wind and solar power projects, contributing to the sustainable energy market.

