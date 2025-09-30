China Datang Strengthens Governance with New Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited has established a Nomination Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance internal control and governance. The committee is responsible for selecting candidates for directorships and senior management, assessing board composition, and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership structure and align it with strategic goals, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1798) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1798 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of renewable power projects. The company is primarily engaged in the generation and sale of wind and solar power, contributing to the sustainable energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 15,966,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.64B

See more data about 1798 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

