China Datang Renewable Power Postpones Extraordinary General Meeting

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) has issued an announcement.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited has announced the postponement of its third extraordinary general meeting (EGM) originally scheduled for October 30, 2025, to November 14, 2025. This delay affects the closure period of the register of members, which will now occur from November 10 to November 14, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the meeting. The announcement may impact stakeholders by altering timelines for decision-making and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1798) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target.

More about China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is a company involved in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the generation and supply of renewable power. It operates primarily in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 19,607,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$18.55B

