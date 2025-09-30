China Datang Renewable Power Enhances Governance with New Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) has provided an announcement.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited has established a Remuneration and Assessment Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance the transparency and effectiveness of its remuneration policies. This committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with advising on the company’s remuneration structure, ensuring fair compensation practices, and aligning remuneration with corporate goals. The establishment of this committee is aimed at strengthening internal controls and ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations, thereby potentially improving the company’s governance and stakeholder trust.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1798) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.20 price target.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the generation and distribution of renewable power. The company is involved in the development and management of renewable energy projects, primarily in China, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 15,966,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.64B

