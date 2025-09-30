China Datang Renewable Power Enhances Audit Committee Procedures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) just unveiled an update.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited has established a new set of procedures for its Audit Committee to enhance the accuracy of financial information and the effectiveness of internal controls. The committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors with financial expertise, will hold regular meetings to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations, thereby strengthening the company’s governance and oversight mechanisms.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1798) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1798 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the generation and distribution of renewable power. The company is primarily engaged in the development and management of wind power and solar power projects, positioning itself as a key player in the clean energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 15,966,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.64B

For a thorough assessment of 1798 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue