China Datang Announces Asset Impairment Provisions Impacting Financials

China Datang Corp. Renewable Power Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1798) ) has issued an announcement.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited announced provisions for asset impairment to accurately reflect its financial position. The company identified a suspended project and certain receivables with recovery risks, leading to an impairment provision of approximately RMB147.2801 million, impacting the company’s total and net profits for the nine months ending September 2025.

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of renewable power projects. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and adheres to the relevant financial and operational regulations.

