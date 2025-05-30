China Cultural Tourism and Agriculture Group Announces New Board Composition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

TFG International Group Limited ( (HK:0542) ) just unveiled an update.

China Cultural Tourism and Agriculture Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors effective from June 4, 2025. The board includes executive directors, a non-executive director, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. YANG Lijun serving as Chairman. The board has established four committees: Executive, Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with various directors assigned roles as chairpersons or members. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which may influence its strategic direction and decision-making processes.

