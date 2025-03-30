China Construction Bank Plans A Shares Issuance to Bolster Capital

China Construction Bank ( (HK:0939) ) has provided an update.

China Construction Bank has announced its plan to issue A Shares to a specific target, the Ministry of Finance, to raise up to RMB105 billion. This move aims to strengthen the bank’s capital foundation, improve service quality, and enhance its competitiveness and risk resilience. The issuance is subject to approval by shareholders and regulatory authorities, and the proceeds will be used to replenish the bank’s common equity tier 1 capital.

More about China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking services including corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, and asset management. It is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization and has a significant focus on serving the real economy and enhancing its comprehensive competitiveness.

YTD Price Performance: 7.25%

Average Trading Volume: 34,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $218.3B

