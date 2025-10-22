China Communications Construction Reports Q3 Growth in New Contracts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Communications Construction Co ( (HK:1800) ) has issued an update.

In the third quarter of 2025, China Communications Construction Company Limited reported a 4.65% increase in the value of new contracts, totaling RMB1,339,970 million, achieving 67% of its annual goal. The infrastructure construction business saw a 6.35% year-on-year increase, while other sectors like infrastructure design and dredging experienced declines. The company’s performance indicates a strong position in the infrastructure market, with notable growth in urban construction and overseas projects.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1800) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Communications Construction Co stock, see the HK:1800 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Communications Construction Co

China Communications Construction Company Limited is a major player in the infrastructure sector, focusing on infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other related services. The company operates primarily in China but also engages in significant overseas projects.

Average Trading Volume: 17,908,499

Current Market Cap: HK$135.5B

Find detailed analytics on 1800 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue