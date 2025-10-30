China Communications Construction Co. Updates Agreements with Subsidiaries

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Communications Construction Co ( (HK:1800) ).

China Communications Construction Company Limited has announced the signing of supplemental agreements to its Leasing Framework Agreement and Mutual Project Contracting Framework Agreement with certain connected subsidiaries. These agreements, effective until 2027, involve leasing assets and providing construction and management services. The revised annual caps for these transactions exceed certain thresholds, triggering reporting and review requirements under Hong Kong Listing Rules, but they remain exempt from independent shareholder approval. Additionally, ZhongBo Green Energy Co., Ltd. is no longer part of these agreements as it has ceased to be a connected subsidiary.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1800) stock is a Hold with a HK$5.50 price target.

More about China Communications Construction Co

China Communications Construction Company Limited is a major player in the infrastructure sector, focusing on construction, management, and leasing services. The company operates primarily in the People’s Republic of China and is involved in various large-scale projects through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 15,725,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$138.2B

