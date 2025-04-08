China CITIC Bank Announces Resignation of Long-Serving Director

China CITIC Bank ( (HK:0998) ) has shared an update.
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Cao Guoqiang, a non-executive director, effective April 8, 2025, due to his retirement. Mr. Cao, who served the bank for 20 years in various capacities, played a significant role in the bank’s development and reform initiatives, contributing to its high-quality growth. His departure is acknowledged with gratitude by the board for his exceptional contributions.
More about China CITIC Bank
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The bank focuses on providing a range of banking services including retail banking and corporate governance, with a strong emphasis on fiscal management and sustainable development.
YTD Price Performance: 6.72%
Average Trading Volume: 19,677
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: $52.09B
