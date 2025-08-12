China Chengtong Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has issued an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 25, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider an interim dividend. This meeting could have implications for the company’s financial performance and investor relations, as it will determine the company’s interim financial health and potential shareholder returns.

More about China Chengtong Development Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: 131.48%

Average Trading Volume: 6,368,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.49B

