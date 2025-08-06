China Chengtong Delays Circular Dispatch for Major Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) has shared an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a major transaction involving a sale and leaseback arrangement with Baosteel Desheng Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. The company has been granted a waiver to extend the deadline for this dispatch, highlighting the importance of finalizing the necessary information for stakeholders.

More about China Chengtong Development Group Limited

China Chengtong Development Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with a focus on major transactions, such as sale and leaseback arrangements, within the industrial sector.

YTD Price Performance: 117.59%

Average Trading Volume: 6,171,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.4B

See more data about 0217 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue