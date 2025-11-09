China Chengtong Announces New Board Structure and Committee Assignments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from China Chengtong Development Group Limited ( (HK:0217) ) is now available.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced a new composition of its board of directors, effective from November 7, 2025. The board includes a mix of non-executive, executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Sun Jie serving as the Chairlady. The company has also restructured its board committees, with specific directors assigned to lead and participate in the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and ESG Committees. This restructuring is aimed at enhancing the company’s governance and operational efficiency, aligning with its strategic goals.

More about China Chengtong Development Group Limited

China Chengtong Development Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on development and investment activities. It operates in various sectors, providing a range of services and products to its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 20.37%

Average Trading Volume: 4,604,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$773.9M

