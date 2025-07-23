China Castson 81 Finance Updates on Investments and Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0810) ) has issued an announcement.

China Castson 81 Finance Company Limited has released a supplemental announcement to its 2024 Annual Report, providing additional details on its major investments and share option scheme. The company reported unrealized fair value losses in several listed equity investments, including China Oriented International Holdings Limited and Allegro Culture Limited, while achieving gains in companies like Xiaomi Corporation and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Additionally, the company outlined its 2022 Share Option Scheme, which allows for the granting of share options up to 10% of the issued share capital, with no specific vesting period restrictions and a validity period extending to 2032.

