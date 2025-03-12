China Castson 81 Finance Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results

China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0810) ) has issued an update.

China Castson 81 Finance Company Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on March 24, 2025, to consider and approve the annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. This meeting will also address the publication of these results and any other relevant matters, which could impact the company’s operations and provide insights into its financial health and strategic direction.

