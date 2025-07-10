China Carbon Neutral Development Group to Revamp Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited ( (HK:1372) ) has shared an announcement.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has announced its plan to terminate its existing share option scheme and adopt a new one in compliance with the updated Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The new scheme aims to provide incentives to eligible participants, including directors and employees, to enhance enterprise value and achieve long-term objectives. The adoption of the new scheme is contingent upon shareholder approval and the Stock Exchange’s permission. Additionally, the company plans a conditional grant of 26,000,000 options to select participants, representing approximately 4.04% of its issued share capital.

More about China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 17,011,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.12B

Find detailed analytics on 1372 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue