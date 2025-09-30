China Carbon Neutral Development Group Reports Annual Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited ( (HK:1372) ) has provided an update.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited announced its audited annual results for the year ending June 30, 2025, revealing a revenue of HK$579.4 million, a decrease from the previous period. Despite a gross profit of HK$39.5 million, the company reported a net loss attributable to owners of HK$7.45 million, primarily due to administrative expenses and finance costs, though it showed improvement compared to the previous year’s significant loss.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited operates in the global carbon neutral industry, focusing on civil engineering, construction, green credit digital technology, and battery cascading utilization. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

