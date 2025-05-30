China Carbon Neutral Development Group Announces New Hong Kong Office Location

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited ( (HK:1372) ) has provided an update.

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited has announced a change in its head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from May 30, 2025. This move signifies a strategic shift in the company’s operations, potentially enhancing its business efficiency and presence in the region.

More about China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited

China Carbon Neutral Development Group Limited operates in the environmental sector with a focus on achieving carbon neutrality. The company is engaged in providing solutions and services that support sustainable development and carbon footprint reduction.

Average Trading Volume: 12,534,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$945.2M

