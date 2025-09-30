China Bozza Development Holdings Reports FY2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Bozza Development Holdings Limited ( (HK:1069) ).

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited reported its annual financial results for the year ended June 30, 2025, showing a significant increase in revenue to RMB 90.2 million from RMB 47.6 million in the previous year. Despite this revenue growth, the company’s profit attributable to owners dropped sharply to RMB 22.7 million from RMB 200 million, primarily due to the absence of a gain on debt restructuring that was present in the previous year. The company’s gearing ratio improved to 77.3% from 92.7%, indicating a reduction in leverage. However, no dividend was recommended for the fiscal year.

