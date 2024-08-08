China Boton Group Projects Profit Dip Amid Economic Challenges

China Boton Group Co., Ltd. (HK:3318) has released an update.

China Boton Group Co., Ltd. has released a profit warning, announcing an expected decrease of about 25% in net profit for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to the global economic downturn. Despite this, the company’s management remains optimistic about recovering full-year revenue based on anticipated orders from current and potential customers. A detailed interim results announcement is scheduled for publication by the end of August 2024, and shareholders are advised to be cautious in their dealings.

