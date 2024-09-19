China Bohai Bank Holds Successful 2024 EGM

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9668) has released an update.

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. successfully convened its 2024 Second Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) with the attendance of various directors, though some were absent due to other commitments. During the meeting, it was confirmed that all proceedings adhered to relevant laws and regulations, with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited overseeing the voting process. Shareholders representing approximately 80.65% of total voting shares were present, ensuring a robust representation.

