China Bohai Bank Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting and Strategic Asset Disposal

An update from China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9668) ) is now available.

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. has announced plans for its 2025 Third Extraordinary General Meeting, where it will consider the proposed disposal of certain transferred assets through public tender. The meeting will also address the election of Ms. Cui Hongqin as a Non-executive Director and acknowledge the resignation of Mr. Duan Wenwu from the same position. This strategic move is expected to streamline the bank’s asset management and potentially enhance its operational efficiency, impacting its stakeholders and market positioning.

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It provides a range of banking services and products, focusing on both individual and corporate clients.

