China Beidahuang Industry Group Announces Board Composition

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0039) ) has provided an update.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The announcement also details the membership of the company’s three board committees, with Mr. Chen Zhifeng serving on all committees, highlighting a significant role in the company’s governance structure.

More about China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 7,438,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$900.2M

